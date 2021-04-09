112-year-old woman and her 92-year-old son get vaccinated

Click here for updates on this story
READLYN, Iowa (The Courier) -- You’re never too old to be vaccinated.
Proof of that is 112-year-old Readlyn residents Esther Wittenburg and her 92-year-old son Virgil Bock, who recently received their COVID-19 vaccines at the UnityPoint Clinic in Waverly.
The secret to their longevity?
Wittenburg credits “real potatoes and gravy,” according to a UnityPoint Health social media post.
