LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say three people on a film set were critically hurt in an explosion that sparked a grass fire near Los Angeles on Tuesday. Officials say the blast was reported in a mixed use industrial neighborhood of Santa Clarita. Ambulances took three critical patients to hospitals. Fire spread to a grassy hillside but firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames. Sheriff's officials advised residents to stay clear of the area about 30 miles north of downtown Los Angeles.
