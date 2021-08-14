PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A 7.2 magnitude earthquake has struck Haiti just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, killing at least 29 people.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter of the quake on Saturday was 125 kilometers (78 miles) west of the capital of Port-au-Prince. Prime Minister Ariel Henry says the quake caused deaths and damage in various parts of the country.
People in the capital felt the tremor and many rushed into the streets in fear, although there did not appear to be damage there. The impoverished country is vulnerable to earthquakes and hurricanes.
