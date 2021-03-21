Bob Workman, a board of directors member at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1018, scratches a lottery ticket prior to a meeting, Monday, March 15, 2021, in Boston. Local bars and halls run by VFW and American Legion posts have fallen on hard times during the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers say many risk permanent closure after states ordered them, like other bars and halls, to shutter last spring. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)