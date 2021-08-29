LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Ed Asner, the blustery but lovable Lou Grant in two successful television series, has died. He was 91.
Asner's representative confirmed the death in an email Sunday to The Associated Press.
Asner was a journeyman actor in films and TV when he was hired in 1970 to play the grumpy TV news boss, Lou Grant, on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." The show ended after seven seasons and Asner moved on to star in "Lou Grant," playing the same character, but in a newspaper drama. He won Emmys for both shows as well as for "Rich Man, Poor Man" and "Roots."
MORE NEWS: 1 dead, 2 injured following a crash on S. Pleasantburg Dr. in Greenville County, says Troopers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.