FILE - In this May 6, 2009, file photo, actor Ed Asner jokes as he grimaces at his home in Valley Village neighborhood in Los Angeles. Asner, the blustery but lovable Lou Grant in two successful television series, has died. He was 91. Asner's representative confirmed the death in an email Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, to The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)