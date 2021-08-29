Britain Afghanistan

Members of the British armed forces 16 Air Assault Brigade walk to the air terminal after disembarking a plane from Afghanistan at RAF Brize Norton, in Oxfordshire, England, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Military planes carrying British troops and diplomats from Kabul landed at a U.K. air base after the U.K.’s two-week evacuation operation ended. The U.K. ambassador to Afghanistan, Laurie Bristow, was among those who arrived Sunday at RAF Brize Norton northwest of London, hours after the government announced that all British personnel had left Kabul. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

 Jonathan Brady

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan police chief says a rocket has struck a neighborhood northwest of Kabul's international airport amid the U.S. evacuation there, killing a child.

Rashid, the Kabul police chief who goes by one name, says the rocket struck Sunday afternoon. No group immediately claimed the attack.

The rocket fire comes as the United States winds down a historic airlift that saw tens of thousands evacuated from Kabul's international airport, the scene of much of the chaos that engulfed the Afghan capital since the Taliban took over two weeks ago.

After an Islamic State affiliate's suicide attack that killed over 180 people, the Taliban increased its security around the airfield as Britain ended its evacuation flights Saturday.

