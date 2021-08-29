Members of the British armed forces 16 Air Assault Brigade walk to the air terminal after disembarking a plane from Afghanistan at RAF Brize Norton, in Oxfordshire, England, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Military planes carrying British troops and diplomats from Kabul landed at a U.K. air base after the U.K.’s two-week evacuation operation ended. The U.K. ambassador to Afghanistan, Laurie Bristow, was among those who arrived Sunday at RAF Brize Norton northwest of London, hours after the government announced that all British personnel had left Kabul. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)