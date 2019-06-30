Click here for updates on this story
Mountain Home, ID (KIVI) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for Mountain Home, Idaho.
The Mountain Home Police Department is looking for an abducted child, 16-year-old Bertonia "Toni" Anne McFadden, who was last seen at 1010 E. Jackson St. in Mountain Home around 2:20 a.m. Saturday.
She is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She is developmentally delays and occasionally needs a wheelchair, which was left at her house. She wears a brace with purple skulls on her left leg from the knee down. She was last seen wearing black jeans and a pink shirt.
She is believed to be in danger.
Police believe she may be with 24-year-old Erick Javier Miramontes Anaya. Anaya is described as a Hispanic male with brown hair ande brown eyes. He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 175 pounds.
Police believe she was lured online by Anaya, and that he drove to McFadden's home in the early hours of the morning and picked her up. McFadden has no phone or other means of communitcation.
Please be on the lookout for a 2004 Silver Ford Explorer, license plate 1A243GD (Idaho).
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.