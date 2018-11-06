Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are taking their fight for custody of their children to court.
A trial is set to begin on December 4, according to court documents obtained by CNN.
Jolie and Pitt separated in September 2016 after two years of marriage and filed for divorce shortly after.
The pair have six children together, ranging from ages 10 to 17.
How did Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie end up here?
The former couple's quest to find a mutually agreeable custody arrangement has been long and, at times, messy.
Jolie has sought sole custody, while Pitt is seeking joint custody.
Jolie currently maintains primary physical custody of the children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.