WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden faces a challenge as he convenes a virtual climate summit later this week. He is expected to present a nonbinding but symbolic goal for reducing greenhouse gas emissions that will affect climate change efforts in the U.S. and the world.
Biden's emissions target, expected at a virtual climate summit on Thursday, is eagerly awaited by all sides of the climate debate, and it will signal how aggressively he wants to move on climate change.
Republicans complain about job-killing government overreach while some on the left worry Biden has not gone far enough to address a profound threat to the planet.
What's his plan to get China to reduce greenhouse emissions? They are the largest cause of greenhouse gas emissions.
