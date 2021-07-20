WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says his infrastructure and families agenda must be passed to sustain economic momentum.
The Democrat is aiming to set the tone for a crucial week of congressional negotiations on two bills that would together spend more than $4 trillion. But Senate Republicans are signaling they would likely oppose a procedural vote set for Wednesday on a bipartisan infrastructure bill.
The Republicans want to wait until more details are worked out and plan to filibuster to block it. Senators are wrangling over how to pay for nearly $1 trillion in new spending on highway, water system and other public works projects.
