Bird rescue seeks owner of bedazzled vest-clad pigeon

Peoria, AZ (KGUN/KWBA) -- A bird rescue center in Peoria is trying to find the owner of one colorfully dressed pigeon.
Jody Kieran, the director of Fallen Feathers, said Friday that nobody has come forward to claim ownership of a pigeon found wearing a bedazzled vest. The Arizona Republic reports someone found the fine-feathered friend near an intersection last week and brought it to the rescue center. The organization posted a picture of the bird and the vest to Facebook. Kieran describes the pigeon appears friendly and well taken care of by its owner. She says she will wait a month before putting the bird up for adoption.
Kieran says it's not uncommon for people to keep pigeons as pets.
