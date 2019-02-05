** FILE ** In a photo photo James Brown sings "Living in America" during his three-hour concert at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles, Ca., on June 10, 1991. Brown, the dynamic, pompadoured "Godfather of Soul," whose rasping vocals and revolutionary rhythms made him a founder of rap, funk and disco as well, died early Monday, Dec. 25, 2006, his agent said. He was 73. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)