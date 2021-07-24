Colorado 10-year-old dies as health officials investigate plague activity

Produced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), this digitally colorized scanning electron microscopic (SEM) image depicts a number of yellow-colored, Yersinia pestis bacteria, that had gathered on the proventricular spines of a Xenopsylla cheopis flea. These spines line the interior of the proventriculus, a part of the flea's digestive system. The Y. pestis bacterium is the pathogen that causes bubonic plague.