POLK CITY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say an 82-year-old man fatally shot himself twice in the head after killing his wife.
News outlets report Henry Stanecki and his wife, 79-year-old Nancy Stanecki, were found dead Saturday. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responding to the scene found Nancy Stanecki shot once in the head, and her husband shot twice in the head.
Investigators say Henry Stanecki shot his wife and then called a family member to admit to her slaying before killing himself.
The sheriff’s office says the relative told deputies Henry Stanecki worried about the couple’s deteriorating health. The relative told deputies Stanecki said he couldn’t care for his wife of 28 years anymore because of his own health issues.
Autopsy results are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.