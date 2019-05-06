(FOX CAROLINA) -- A deputy with Charlotte County Sheriff's Office in Florida made a surprising discovery Monday, while conducting a routine traffic stop, where a woman was found with an alligator stuffed down her pants, according to their page.
Deputies conducted the traffic stop and asked the standard questions, "Do you have anything else?"
The woman then told the officers she had 41 exotic turtles in the vehicle, deputies said.
