Dozens of toilet paper rolls found dumped alongside interstate

Click here for updates on this story
ARKANSAS (KFSM ) -- Dozens of toilet paper rolls were found dumped alongside I-49 this morning.
It is currently on both sides of the highway between Exit 60 and 61.
Toilet paper is a hot commodity right now as fears of coronavirus are clearing store shelves.
It is unclear where the toilet paper came from.
Dispatchers with Arkansas State Police have no source of the toilet paper, but we are sending out a trooper to check go it out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.