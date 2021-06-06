El Salvador will adopt bitcoin as legal tender, president says

El Salvador will become the first county to adopt bitcoin as a legal tender, Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele announced in a video recording shown during the Bitcoin 2021 conference held in Miami.
"Next week I will send to congress a bill that will make bitcoin a legal tender," Bukele said, according to the conference's organizer, Bitcoin Magazine.
Bukele said El Salvador partnered with digital finance company Strike to establish the logistics of the decision.
"Over 70% of the active population of El Salvador doesn't have a bank account. They're not in the financial system," Strike CEO Jack Mallers said. "They asked me to help write a plan and that they viewed bitcoin as a world-class currency and that we needed to put together a bitcoin plan to help these people."
El Salvador currently uses the United States Dollar as its official currency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.