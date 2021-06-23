WASHINGTON (AP) — Airports around the country will share $8 billion in federal relief to help them recover from the pandemic. The Federal Aviation Administration announced the grants on Tuesday.
Most of the money will go to big airports that are served by commercial airlines. Congress approved the money as part of a pandemic-relief measure that President Joe Biden signed in March.
The FAA says several hundred airports will get money, including $175 million for Seattle-Tacoma International and $115 million for Philadelphia International.
An industry trade group projects that the pandemic will cost U.S. airports more than $40 billion by next March.
