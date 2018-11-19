Capncrunch

(FDA)

(FOX Carolina) -- A recall has been initiated from the Quaker Oats company, the Food and Drug Administration released. A small quantity of Cap'n Crunch's Peanut Butter Crunch cereal is being voluntarily recalled due to the potential presence of salmonella, says the FDA.

The potentially affected product only reached five specific Target stores and is limited to 21 boxes of one variety with two best before dates, the Quaker company is initiating the recall to protect public health, the FDA says.

The recall came as a result of a routine sampling program by the company, which revealed the finished product may contain bacteria. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail, elderly, or other individuals with weakened immune systems.

The recall consists of 17.1 ounce boxes of Cap’n Crunch’s Peanut Butter Crunch cereal with UPC code 0 30000 6211 1 and Best Before Dates of JUL 30 19 or JUL 31 19 purchased at the following Target stores:

StoreAddressCityStateZip
Super Target4001 N 132nd StOmahaNE68164
P-Fresh4250 Rusty RdSaint LouisMO63128
Super Target10800 E 21st St NWichitaKS67206
Super Target8201 S 40th St.LincolnNE68516
P-Fresh1040 NE CoronadoBlue SpringsMO64014

A picture of the product listed above and information about how to identify the recalled products can be found on www.capncrunch.com

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

multimedia producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.