(FOX Carolina) -- A recall has been initiated from the Quaker Oats company, the Food and Drug Administration released. A small quantity of Cap'n Crunch's Peanut Butter Crunch cereal is being voluntarily recalled due to the potential presence of salmonella, says the FDA.
The potentially affected product only reached five specific Target stores and is limited to 21 boxes of one variety with two best before dates, the Quaker company is initiating the recall to protect public health, the FDA says.
The recall came as a result of a routine sampling program by the company, which revealed the finished product may contain bacteria. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail, elderly, or other individuals with weakened immune systems.
The recall consists of 17.1 ounce boxes of Cap’n Crunch’s Peanut Butter Crunch cereal with UPC code 0 30000 6211 1 and Best Before Dates of JUL 30 19 or JUL 31 19 purchased at the following Target stores:
|Store
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip
|Super Target
|4001 N 132nd St
|Omaha
|NE
|68164
|P-Fresh
|4250 Rusty Rd
|Saint Louis
|MO
|63128
|Super Target
|10800 E 21st St N
|Wichita
|KS
|67206
|Super Target
|8201 S 40th St.
|Lincoln
|NE
|68516
|P-Fresh
|1040 NE Coronado
|Blue Springs
|MO
|64014
A picture of the product listed above and information about how to identify the recalled products can be found on www.capncrunch.com
