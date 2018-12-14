Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Federal Trade Commission is getting reports about people pretending to be from the Social Security Administration (SSA) who are trying to get your Social Security number and even your money. The FTC wants consumers to be aware of the warning signs of a scam.
During the scam, the caller will say your social security number has been blocked, do to a connection with a scam. Often, the caller will say it happened in Texas and has to do with drugs or sending money out of the county illegally. The caller will then ask you a fee to reactivate your social, or to confirm you social security number.
In other variations, he claims your account is about to be seized, or somebody else has been using your social to apply for credit cards. All of these are not true.
The Social Security Administration will never call asking for a number. It wont ask you to pay anything. It will not call to threaten your benefits. Your caller ID may show the SSA's real number. Computers make it easy to show any number on caller ID. You can't trust what you see there.
Never give your Social Security number to anyone who contacts you. Don’t confirm the last 4 digits. And don’t give a bank account or credit card number – ever – to anybody who contacts you asking for it.
Remember that anyone who tells you to wire money, pay with a gift card, or send cash is a scammer. Always. No matter who they say they are.
