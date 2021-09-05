(AP)- Four people are dead including a mother who was still cradling her now-deceased baby in what Florida sheriff's deputies are calling a massive gun battle with a suspect they said was "ready for battle."
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the unidentified suspect was dressed in full body armor — including a bulletproof vest — when he was found outside a Lakeland home that had been booby-trapped.
After exchanging gunfire with police and sheriffs, the suspect was shot once and left the home to surrender. Judd said during a news conference that authorities found an 11-year-old girl inside the home.
