This file photo provided by the Ramsey County, Minn., Sheriff's Office shows former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was arrested Friday, May 29, 2020, in the Memorial Day death of George Floyd. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter and jury selection in his trial begins Monday, March 8, 2021. (Ramsey County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Legal experts say the murder case against the Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee on George Floyd's neck is no slam dunk, despite powerful bystander video from the scene. Jury selection begins Monday in Derek Chauvin's trial on second-degree murder and manslaughter charges. The outcome of the trial is expected to come down to two key questions: Did Chauvin's actions cause Floyd's death, and were his actions reasonable? Floyd was declared dead May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for about nine minutes. Floyd's death sparked sometimes violent protests in Minneapolis and beyond, and led to a nationwide reckoning on race.

