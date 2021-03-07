MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Legal experts say the murder case against the Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee on George Floyd's neck is no slam dunk, despite powerful bystander video from the scene. Jury selection begins Monday in Derek Chauvin's trial on second-degree murder and manslaughter charges. The outcome of the trial is expected to come down to two key questions: Did Chauvin's actions cause Floyd's death, and were his actions reasonable? Floyd was declared dead May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for about nine minutes. Floyd's death sparked sometimes violent protests in Minneapolis and beyond, and led to a nationwide reckoning on race.
