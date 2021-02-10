People Gina Carano

FILE - This Oct. 19, 2019, file photo shows Gina Carano at the Disney Plus launch event promoting "The Mandalorian" at the London West Hollywood hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. In a statement Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, Lucasfilm said Carano is no longer a part of “The Mandalorian” cast after many online called for her firing over a social media post that likened the experience of Jews during the Holocaust to the U.S. political climate. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)

 Mark Von Holden

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lucasfilm says Gina Carano is no longer a part of "The Mandalorian" cast after many online called for her firing over a social media post that likened the experience of Jews during the Holocaust to the U.S. political climate. A spokesperson with the production company said in a statement on Wednesday that Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm with "no plans for her to be in the future." Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the "Star Wars" series. She deleted the post but it was widely shared online and spurred the #FireGinaCarano hashtag to trend. 

