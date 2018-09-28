Salem, OR (KPTV) -- Oregon Governor Kate Brown has signed a new law which closes a loophole in hit-and-run cases.
Gov. Brown signed "Anna and Abigail's Law" (HB 4055) in Salem on Monday.
Under previous law, the State of Oregon did not require a hit-and-run driver to return to the scene of an accident after they've found out someone was hurt.
Now, drivers in Oregon involved in a hit-and-run crash are required by law to stay at or return to the scene if they believe they've hit someone or something.
The bill is named after two young sisters who were killed by a driver, Cinthya Garcia-Cisneros, while playing in leaf pile in Forest Grove in 2013. Garcia-Cisneros drove away from the scene and later learned she had hit the girls, but did not return to the scene.
A jury convicted Garcia-Cisneros of two counts of felony hit-and-run, but the Oregon Court of Appeals overturned that conviction in May 2017 because Garcia-Cisneros wasn't aware she hit anyone.
