CINCINNATI (AP) — The first 12 months of the pandemic represent a lost year for many in the largest group of grandparents in U.S. history. No sleepovers with popcorn and Disney movies. No dance recitals or holiday pageants, let alone any Grandparents' Day for visiting the kids' classrooms. No hugs. Most of the nation's some 70 million grandparents are in the fourth quarter of their lives, and the clock has kept running. That's worsened the social isolation of COVID-19 restrictions. New CDC guidelines open up grandchild reunions in certain situations, but anxiety continues for people in the most vulnerable age groups.
MORE NEWS: Coroner identifies man killed after being struck by train in Westminster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.