Hartford, WI (WDJT) -- More than 100 animals are taken from a home in Hartford.
Police say the home had bags of feces and a terrible smell.
All the animals are now here at the Washington County Humane Society.
“We have roughly 90 guinea pigs, 21 rabbits, 5 mice, 4 rats, 10 button quail and 3 regular quail,” said Jessica Wermager from the humane society.
“We are getting eaten out of house and home pretty quickly, it’s only been about 5 hours but we are already in need of some donations for the animals,” said Wermager.
All the animals came from a house in Hartford.
Police were called after someone noticed a pile of bags in the trash that appeared to be filled with feces.
The owner told police she just had four rabbits, but the smell said otherwise.
“The overwhelming smell was the biggest concern for everybody involved and getting them out of that type of situation,” said Wermager.
Police served an inspection warrant and found the animals.
The homeowner didn’t want to go on camera, but she says she was disappointed to lose the animals, and says she won’t try to get them back.
For now, the humane society has to figure out how to keep them caged and fed.
The humane society says the woman was breeding the guinea pigs.
The animals will be available for adoption, but right now what the humane society needs is donations.
They need food for guinea pigs and rabbits, as well as water bottles that can attach to cages.
