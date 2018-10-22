Click here for updates on this story
Lehi, UT (KSL) -- It can be seen from blocks away at night, and it attracts dozens of cars each day, even though it sits on a dead-end street.
Mike Willes’ home and property are filled with countless skeletons, ghosts and ghouls, all set to purple, green and orange lights.
“We just love doing it,” Willes beamed.
It took Willes 60 hours to prepare his yard for Halloween, but that only represents the beginning of the work.
“We spend about a thousand hours every year,” he said. “We do all the holidays. There’s something out here every day of the year.”
Decorations are the ‘skeletons’ in his closet, and there are now so many they have to be stored in sheds on the property.
Willes also puts on an enormous Christmas display, and pays proper tribute to just about any other holiday.
“It’s just something that once you keep doing it, it can be a black hole in your bank account,” Willes laughed.
Willes retired at 62 after working in construction for 40 years.
“What made me retire is I found out I had prostate cancer and was uncertain about its outcome,” Willes said. “The cancer has spread into my hip and my spine, and so they’re looking at slowing it down. It’s not curable at this time, but I’m hoping they come up with a cure in the next four years.”
Willes said he tries not to think about it, has fun and has developed a passion for making his own decorations and decorating for every holiday.
He said anyone is welcome to check out his display, located on 700 South in Lehi between Center Street and 300 East.
“A lot of parents will say, ‘Our kids will not go to bed until we drive by your place,” Willes said. “It’s fun to have the people come by and look.”
