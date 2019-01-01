Heavy fog causes 20-plus vehicle collision in Texas

First responders treated 56 people following a crash just after midnight New Year's Eve involving more than 20 vehicles near Austin, Texas.
Of those 56, nine patients were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries that ranged from minor to serious.
The Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) says there was heavy fog in the area at the time of the wreck, and fire officials said that may have been the cause.
The Austin Fire Department assisted with patients and cleaned up multiple fluid and fuel spills resulting from the collision.
Other metro areas are also seeing a foggy 2019 start, including major metro areas in the East, such as New York, Boston and Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.