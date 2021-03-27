MIAMI (AP) — Howard Schnellenberger is being remembered for reviving football at Miami and Louisville and starting the program at Florida Atlantic during a coaching career that spanned a half century. Schnellenberger died Saturday in South Florida. He had a career record below .500, but when it came to building, he was a winner. He led the Miami Hurricanes to the first of their five national championships in 1983, and coached Louisville to a Fiesta Bowl win over Alabama to cap the 1990 season. And as an assistant at Alabama, he recruited Joe Namath. Howard Schnellenberger was 87.
MORE NEWS: Man arrested in 1979 killing after DNA match
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.