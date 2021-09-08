HOUMA, La. (AP) — Officials have raised the death toll from Hurricane Ida in Louisiana to 26. The additional 11 deaths all occurred in the city of New Orleans.
The state Health Department said Wednesday that the deaths happened between Aug. 30 and Monday, but were just confirmed as storm-related by the Orleans Parish coroner.
Nine of the deaths were from excessive heat. The remaining two deaths involved carbon monoxide poisoning.
The health department says the heat-related deaths involved people ages 64 to 79.
