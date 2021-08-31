The levees held. The power grid did not.
Millions of Gulf Coast residents who survived Ida's devastating winds and deluge of rain face a new danger -- widespread power outages that are expected to last for weeks, coupled with a period of excessive heat.
Ida, which made landfall Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane, has already contributed to five deaths, including a drowning in Lafitte, Louisiana. Hundreds of people have been rescued, but search-and-rescue crews haven't been able to access some of the hardest-hit areas, so it's not yet clear how many residents might be still be trapped by flooding or debris.
Officials say electricity might not be restored to some areas for a month, which could prove life-threatening as intense heat moves into the region.
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for southern Louisiana and Mississippi from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. More than 2 million people in the area are under the advisory, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said.
That means some residents who stayed and rode out the storm will face heat indices of up to 105 degrees -- without air conditioning. Heat is the No. 1 weather-related cause of fatalities in the US, the NWS said. Many local officials have urged those who evacuated not to come home yet, citing downed power lines, impassable roads and potential hindrances to rescue workers.
"Many of the life supporting infrastructure elements are not present, are not operating right now," Gov. John Bel Edwards said Tuesday. "Please don't come home before they tell you that it's time."
Still, the damage left in Ida's wake is a far cry from that left by Hurricane Katrina, the 2005 storm that caused New Orleans' levee system to fail, flooding 80% of the city and killing more than 1,800 people. The government has spent billions of dollars in the 16 years since rebuilding and strengthening that levee system, and the infrastructure upgrades appear to have worked as designed.
"There were a few smaller levees that were overtopped, to some degree, and for some duration of time, and that did result in some people's homes are being flooded," Edwards said Monday. "But they did not fail."
Ida remains a threat for other states across the eastern US. Now a tropical depression, the storm is bringing heavy rain and the threat of flash floods to Tennessee, the scene of deadly flooding just last week.
The system is then set to move toward the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Nearly 80 million people are under a flash flood threat from the storm, stretching from Alabama to Massachusetts. Rainfall around Ida stretches over 600 miles from Kentucky southward to the Gulf Coast. The heaviest rain is located across Kentucky and along the lines of thunderstorms stretching through Alabama and Georgia.
Weeks without electricity
The short-term challenge for Louisiana is the failure of its power grid and its impact on gas supplies, communication networks, clean water and hospitals.
More than 1 million power customers in Louisiana, 45,000 in Mississippi, and 5,000 in Alabama are without power, according to PowerOutage.US. An electricity customer can represent an entire household or business, so the number of people who lost power is likely much higher.
The outages are concentrated in the southeastern part of Louisiana in and around New Orleans. Power is out for more than 90% of customers in Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes, three of the four most populated parishes in the state.
The vast majority of these outages are among customers of Entergy, which said Monday the storm damaged eight high-voltage lines serving New Orleans and other parishes. Restoring power could take more than three weeks based on historical restoration times, Entergy said. The utility said 85,000 customers had their power restored by Tuesday morning.
In parts of Jefferson Parish, power is expected to be out for at least three or four weeks, Councilman at Large Ricky Templet said. Another councilman, Bryon Lee, said supplies are limited, grocery stores are closed and there is a two-hour line for gas. And officials in St. Charles Parish it's "highly likely" the area won't have power for a month, according to a Facebook post.
More than 25,000 workers from at least 32 states and the District of Columbia have been mobilized to help restore power in Louisiana, the Edison Electric Institute said in a statement Monday.
To beat the heat, New Orleans plans to open cooling centers and mobile resources, including water, food, air conditioning and charging devices, the mayor said.
The electricity problems have also led to gas shortages and issues at local hospitals.
Lines of cars waited for hours Monday at the one or two gas stations still open in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana, Council Member Richard Lewis said. Many stocked up on fuel for their generators.
In addition, four hospitals in Louisiana were evacuated Monday, the governor said. In the aftermath of the hurricane, many Gulf Coast hospitals are grappling with how to keep caring for patients amid the damage.
"We really need our hospitals, more than anything else, to come back up, so that people who are in ICU rooms and on ventilators and so forth can continue to receive the life-saving care that they need," Edwards said.
"That's important all the time. It's certainly important, even more so, because of the Covid situation."
Five people dead, hundreds rescued
Five people have died due to Ida so far, and hundreds have been rescued.
In Mississippi, heavy rain washed away part of Highway 26, killing two people and injuring 10 others. Seven vehicles went into a hole created by the washout, which was about about 50 feet long and 20 feet deep, Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Cal Robertson said.
Louisiana has confirmed three deaths. The first came when a tree fell on a home in Prairieville, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Sunday. In New Orleans, a man drowned after trying to drive through floodwater near I-10 and West End Boulevard, the Louisiana Department of Health said Monday. And a 65-year-old identified as Emily Boffone drowned in Lafitte, according to Jefferson Parish Coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich.
The Louisiana National Guard has rescued 359 people and 55 pets in southeastern Louisiana, the agency noted on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
Travel, too, has been sharply limited by unpassable roads and limited gasoline supply.
Louisiana's interstate highways, including I-10 and I-55, were clear of debris and open for travel on Tuesday, but many other state roadways remain limited because of the storm, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said Tuesday.
For those who able to return home, they may come back to an unrecognizable landscape.
Lafourche Parish residents, who were subject to mandatory evacuations, will be allowed to return home Tuesday at noon. However, power is out and will not be restored for some time, a nightly curfew is in place, there is no access to clean water and alcohol sales are suspended, the parish said.
"Nearly all communication is down, including cell phone service parish-wide. Your home may be severely damaged and uninhabitable," the parish said.
Correction: An earlier version of this story gave an incorrect high temperature forecast for Louisiana. The forecasted temperature will be in the upper 80s with a heat index of 105.
