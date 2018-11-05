Click here for updates on this story
Graham, NC (WGHP) -- At Graham High School, the seniors are GEAR-ing up for college.
The school is the first in the state to try out GEAR Up's brand new technology.
According to Assistant Principal Whitney Fliehman, "It is a virtual reality box that you can put your device into here, and it Velcros over and students can virtually tour any of the UNC schools."
Once students look through the lenses, they are on campus, in classes and walking around, at all of the 16 University of North Carolina system schools.
It gives the student, who may not be able to afford a visit to the real campus, a chance to feel like they are there. The app will even answer their questions.
That way the students can explore and hopefully find the college or university that is right for them.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.