OCEANSIDE, CA (KSWB) -- An intruder was arrested after he allegedly attempted to sexually assault a woman inside a vacation rental in Oceanside Monday, said police.
The incident happened in the 800 block of South Coast Highway around 4 a.m.
A 24-year-old man entered the home through an unlocked door, police said. The property had 16 adults and four children inside at the time.
The man, believed to be a transient, removed his clothes inside a closet and attempted to sexually assault a 49-year-old woman in her room. The victim screamed when the suspect grabbed her, which caused the other people inside the home to wake up. The suspect then ran back into the closet.
"They blocked him in the closet and waited for police to arrive," said Tom Bussey with the Oceanside Police Department.
The suspect was taken into custody. Police identified him as Kwahmell Archer, 24. He's being held on $1 million bail.
“We were talking about how we’re just going to be careful and lock all the doors now -- so scary for that to happen," said a woman vacationing at the property next door.
