LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man accused of shooting two police officers during protests over the killing of Breonna Taylor has been indicted on 35 charges.
Larynzo D. Johnson faces two counts of first-degree assault and 33 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
Johnson is accused of endangering protesters while wounding two Louisville police officers in September. Both officers have since recovered.
Johnson is being held on $1 million bond and it’s unclear whether he's got an attorney to speak for him.
The protests erupted after a grand jury process led by State Attorney General Daniel Cameron produced no charges involving the police shooting of Taylor.
