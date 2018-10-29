Millersville, Md (WMAR) -- A man robbed a bank in Crofton without using a weapon Saturday, Ann Arundel County Police said.
Officers responded to the Old Line Bank at 1641 Route 3 North for a hold up alarm.
Bank employees told police a man walked in wearing dark clothing with his face covered and announced a robbery. He took out his own plastic bag and demanded money. He did not display nor imply he had a weapon, police said.
Bank employees complied and the suspect fled on foot. Officers searched the area for him but could not locate the robber.
