Click here for updates on this story
Kansas City, MO (KSHB) -- A naturalized citizen from Nigeria is facing federal charges of wire fraud in connection to a scheme that defrauded nearly $900,000 from victims met on online dating sites.
Federal prosecutors Friday charged Ronayerin Ogolor, 49, with the crime, alleging Ogolor would cultivate relationships on Facebook, Hangout.com or ChristianMingle.com and then get those he had developed a “relationship” with to send him money.
Federal agents arrested Ogolor Friday at Kansas City International Airport as he prepared to travel to Frankfurt, Germany.
Court documents indicate one of Ogolor’s victims was a widow in Indiana. That victim sent $450,000 to Ogolor. A victim from Texas sent $300,000 to Ogolor.
At least seven other victims were identified in the United States, with an eighth victim reportedly living in Italy.
Ogolor remained in federal custody Monday pending a detention hearing
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.