FILE - In this July 21, 2018, file photo, Republican politician Mark Sanford speaks at OZY Fest in Central Park in New York. Sanford, the former South Carolina governor and congressman, is heading to another early voting state as he continues to mull the possibility of mounting an uphill challenge to President Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination. A spokeswoman confirmed that Sanford would travel Tuesday night to New Hampshire for meetings. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)