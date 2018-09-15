Cape Cod, MA (FOX Carolina) - Saturday marked the first death from a shark attack in Massachusetts since 1936, when a swimmer was attacked off the coast of Cape Cod.
Police say a man in his 20's was bitten by the shark around noon on Saturday in the waters near Newcomb Hollow Beach.
Authorities say beach-goers pulled the victim from the water, and was then given CPR by first responders.
The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.
This is the second shark attack in cape cod this summer.
In August, a 61-year-old man suffered a shark bite to his leg, but survived.
Following the fatal attack on Saturday, the beach was closed to swimmers.
