WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says he will oppose legislation to create 9/11-style commission on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
That's a blow to Democrats who say an independent, bipartisan investigation of the siege is crucial to prevent it from happening again. The Republican leader's opposition comes a day after he said he was "open" to the bill that the House is expected to pass Wednesday. House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy has also said he will not support the legislation.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer charged that Republicans are "caving" to former President Donald Trump, who encouraged his supporters to head to Capitol Hill that day to overturning his defeat by Democrat Joe Biden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.