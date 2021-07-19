China Microsoft Exchange

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2020, file photo, a Microsoft computer is among items displayed at a Microsoft store in suburban Boston. The Biden administration on Monday, July 19, 2021, blamed China for a hack of Microsoft Exchange email server software that compromised tens of thousands of computers around the world earlier in the year. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

 Steven Senne

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is blaming China for a hack of Microsoft Exchange email server software that compromised tens of thousands of computers around the world earlier this year.

The administration and allied nations on Monday also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from Beijing, including ransomware attacks from government-affiliated hackers that have targeted companies with demands for millions of dollars.

A senior administration official says China's Ministry of State Security has been using criminal contract hackers, who have engaged in cyber extortion schemes and operations for their own profit.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson previously said attribution of cyberattacks should be based on evidence and not "groundless accusations."

