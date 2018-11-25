After a brief delay to let a downpour pass, volunteers resume their search for human remains at a mobile home park in Paradise, Calif., Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. A team from Orange County in Southern California is among several teams conducting a second search of a mobile home park after the deadly Camp wildfire torched part of Butte County in Northern California. Task force leader Craig Covey, in blue jacket at center, says his team is doing a second search because there are outstanding reports of missing people whose last known address was at the mobile home park.