Roosevelt, NY (WPIX) -- A woman was taken into custody after she allegedly slapped her 7-week-old daughter on Long Island.
Authorities responded to a house along Whitestone Avenue at about 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Police said Fiona Lall, 30, slapped the infant because she was crying.
The incident caused swelling to the infant’s face and bruising to her back, according to cops. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Lall was taken into custody and faces charges of assault, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.
