"Young King" Solomon Grayson, 6, looks over at a sign that reads "You Could be Botham Shem Jean" during a Mothers Against Police Brutality candlelight vigil for Jean at the Jack Evans Police Headquarters on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Dallas. Authorities are seeking a manslaughter warrant for the Dallas police officer who shot and killed Jean after she said she mistook his apartment for her own, police said Friday. (Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News via AP)