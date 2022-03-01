(CNN) - A new report estimates nearly half a million families do not have reliable child care, keeping parents at home and contributing to the worker shortage in the United States.
The report was published by Wells Fargo economists on Tuesday.
Daycare centers can’t find enough workers, which has led to a 12.4% decline in staff since before the pandemic, compared to the total employment deficit of just under 2%.
According to Wells Fargo’s estimates, that leaves about 460,000 families scrambling to find reliable long-term child care.
