BAGHDAD (AP) — U.S. and Iraqi officials say the mission of U.S. forces in Iraq has shifted to training and advisory roles, allowing for redeployment of combat forces that remain in the country.
However, according to a joint statement following a third round of strategic U.S.-Iraq talks on Wednesday, the timing of such a redeployment would be determined in upcoming technical talks.
The officials didn't specify when these talks would take place. They also stressed the need for continued security cooperation between their two countries.
The talks first began in June under the Trump administration. They are being held virtually because of the pandemic. Wednesday's round was the first under President Joe Biden.
