Number of children held in Border Patrol facilities drops 84% since peak last month

The number of unaccompanied migrant children in jail-like conditions by US Customs and Border Protection dropped nearly 84% in the span of a month. Temporary processing facilities in Donna, Texas, processes family units and unaccompanied alien children (UACs) encountered and in the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol. The facility will bolsters processing capacity in the RGV while the permanent Centralized Processing Center in McAllen is renovated.