A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman in a vegetative state who then gave birth last month at a Phoenix health care facility, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said Wednesday.
Nathan Sutherland, a licensed practical nurse who was caring for the woman at the Hacienda HealthCare facility, has been arrested and is being booked on preliminary charges of sexual assault and vulnerable-adult abuse, Williams said.
Developing story; more to come.
