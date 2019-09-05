FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2018, file photo, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks during a student town hall at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. One of the nation's largest teachers' unions sued the U.S. Education Department on Thursday, July 11, 2019, over a federal program that promises to forgive student loans for public workers but has been beset by problems. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)