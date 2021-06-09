Biden Allies

FILE - In this March 16, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. On Biden’s first foreign trip as president, he will find many of his hosts in Europe welcoming but wary after a tense four years between Europe and the U.S. under former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

 Susan Walsh

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden departs Wednesday for the United Kingdom.

It's the president's first overseas trip of his term and he's eager to reassert the United States on the world stage.

Biden has set the stakes for his eight-day trip in sweeping terms, believing that the West must publicly demonstrate it can compete economically with China as the world emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

The trip ends with a summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (AP). All Rights Reserved.

