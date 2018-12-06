Click here for updates on this story
Phoenix, AZ (KNXV) -- Security personnel at a Phoenix bus depot rescued a woman during an attempted sexual assault, according to court paperwork.
Phoenix police report that on November 28 a man arrived at the Greyhound bus station, near 22nd Street and Buckeye Road, from California.
The man, later identified as Robert Brown, age 26, reportedly entered the men's restroom, which was being cleaned by a woman at the time.
Brown allegedly grabbed the woman and forced her into a bathroom stall where he attempted to sexually assault her.
The victim screamed, getting the attention of security personnel, who detained Brown as he was trying to exit the bathroom.
Brown has been charged with attempted kidnapping and attempted sexual assault.
